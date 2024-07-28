Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascend Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Ascend Wellness Stock Up 2.9 %

Ascend Wellness stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.24. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $227.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

