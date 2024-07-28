pzETH (PZETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $453,794.16

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $64.88 million and approximately $453,794.16 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pzETH has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One pzETH token can currently be bought for about $3,846.53 or 0.05639679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

pzETH Profile

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 35,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 35,269.06967695. The last known price of pzETH is 3,765.22830735 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $65,528.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

