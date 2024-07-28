Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 21,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.57.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
