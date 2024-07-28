Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 21,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,948 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 934.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

