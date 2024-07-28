PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

