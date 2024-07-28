PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading Up 3.7%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. 183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.6031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

