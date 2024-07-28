Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,331. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

