Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,534,761 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,534,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,278,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.56. 8,891,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,169,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

