Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,992,549 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,992,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.87% of Pure Storage worth $315,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 1,986,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,705. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,114 shares of company stock worth $7,174,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

