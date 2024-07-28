Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,877,152 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755,238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,877,152 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.25% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,425,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.62. 2,111,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,814. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

