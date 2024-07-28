Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,280,508 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280,508 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $791,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.39.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.