Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.53% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $853,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 157.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.63. 343,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.61. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.99 and a 1 year high of $213.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

