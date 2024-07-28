Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.09% of Public Storage worth $1,575,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA traded up $5.82 on Friday, reaching $300.74. 368,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.51. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

