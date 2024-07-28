Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.09% of International Paper worth $824,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,913,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 352,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in International Paper by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 436,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 351,559 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IP

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.