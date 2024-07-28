Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 2,687,194 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,687,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000.

GEV stock traded up $13.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

