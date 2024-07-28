Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.56% of SS&C Technologies worth $248,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. 2,959,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $73.30.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

