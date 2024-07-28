Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,359 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.92% of Vaxcyte worth $216,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.5 %

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.05. 584,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,715. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PCVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,176,917.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,176,917.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.