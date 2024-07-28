Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $957.43 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,858,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,127,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $957,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.6 %
CP traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.27. 1,957,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
