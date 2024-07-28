Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $695.86 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.92% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $695,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,193 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 54,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,818. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $104.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

