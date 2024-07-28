Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $302.07 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $302,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $94,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,333 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after buying an additional 1,578,948 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,754,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,386,168,000 after buying an additional 865,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. 4,664,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,707. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

