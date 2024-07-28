Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $224.30 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,079 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.49% of IQVIA worth $224,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.