Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.37 Billion Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,921,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.00% of Allstate worth $1,370,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,798. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $179.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day moving average is $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

