Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215,935 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $1,404,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.29. 1,399,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.