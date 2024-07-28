Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.15% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $1,002,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 137.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,030,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,820,000 after acquiring an additional 596,958 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,378 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 343,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 83,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 72,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.05. 1,097,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,579. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

