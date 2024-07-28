Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.47% of Equinix worth $1,148,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after buying an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $187,089,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,224,000 after purchasing an additional 213,740 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $145,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.50.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $772.43. 541,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,784. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $770.49 and a 200-day moving average of $797.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

