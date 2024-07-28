Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.06% of NVR worth $269,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVR traded up $128.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $8,600.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,695.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7,743.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,630.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

