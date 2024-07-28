Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 92,118 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 581,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MSCI were worth $325,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 5.4% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in MSCI by 8.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 33,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $15,027,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $540.55. The stock had a trading volume of 439,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.69 and a 200 day moving average of $524.45. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

