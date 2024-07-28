Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 81,283 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.09% of Biogen worth $342,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,068 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after buying an additional 316,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $378,728,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $16.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.17. 2,256,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,124. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $278.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. HSBC upped their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.