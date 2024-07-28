Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 542,406 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 542,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $203,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 3.4 %

SMG traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

