Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 62,198 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RH were worth $231,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.79.

NYSE:RH traded up $20.32 on Friday, reaching $280.97. The stock had a trading volume of 889,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,148. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.48.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

