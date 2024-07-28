PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPL by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $29.44 on Friday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

