PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0023 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $24.74 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00104724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

