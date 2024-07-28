Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,825 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.30.

Planet Labs PBC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.47. 2,050,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,900. The stock has a market cap of $718.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

