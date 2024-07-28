Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $104,769.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,750,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,977.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 246,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,158 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 644.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of MAV opened at $8.40 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

