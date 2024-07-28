PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Up 149.4% in July

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the June 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 233,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAXS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 145,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Increases Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. This is a boost from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.