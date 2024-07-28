Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 120.2% in July

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the June 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FENG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 2,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

