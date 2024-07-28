Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $14,246,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

