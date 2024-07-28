Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $14,246,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $145.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $174.08.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips 66
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.