Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

