Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 62.19% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter.

Performance Shipping Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSHG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.21. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

