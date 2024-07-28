Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 200.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,077. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

