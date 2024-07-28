Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,441 shares of company stock valued at $244,496 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.