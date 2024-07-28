PEAK6 Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DORM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,438. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

