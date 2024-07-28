PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. 142,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,574. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDSB shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

