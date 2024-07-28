Pax Dollar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $441,434.81 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $114.40 million and approximately $441,434.81 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

