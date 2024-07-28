Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Stock Price Down 23.6%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 23.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.
About Pathfinder Acquisition
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
