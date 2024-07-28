Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Down 0.2%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,359.14 and last traded at $1,360.32. 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,363.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,334.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,359.34.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

