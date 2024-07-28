Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE PAM opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Pampa Energía by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 55,187 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth $3,020,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

