Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,072,000 after buying an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ovintiv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $67,149,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,678. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

