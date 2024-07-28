Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 0.9 %

OVCHY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,332. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.