Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 0.9 %
OVCHY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,332. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
