Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Update

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the June 30th total of 992,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 123,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

