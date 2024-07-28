OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, Zacks reports. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.

OP Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

